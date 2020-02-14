Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $62.81 and $63.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Tjx Cos Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Tjx Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.77 and a high of $63.37 and closed yesterday at $63.36, 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.26% higher over the past week, respectively.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company operates off-price retail concepts in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise.

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) has potential upside of 44.9% based on a current price of $63.36 and analysts' consensus price target of $91.82. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.23 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $56.65.

