Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $62.81 and $63.10 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Tjx Cos Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Tjx Cos Inc has traded in a range of $48.77 to $63.37 and is now at $62.99, 29% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) has potential upside of 45.8% based on a current price of $62.99 and analysts' consensus price target of $91.82. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.17 and further support at its 200-day MA of $56.61.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company operates off-price retail concepts in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise.

