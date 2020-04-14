Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tilly'S Inc-Cl A (:TLYS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Tilly'S Inc-Cl A (:TLYS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $4.87 and $5.09 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 242.1% for shares of Tilly'S Inc-Cl A based on a current price of $4.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.00. Tilly'S Inc-Cl A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $8.67.

Tilly's Inc. offers online apparel. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website.

In the past 52 weeks, Tilly'S Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.46 and a high of $12.75 and closed yesterday at $4.97, 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 2.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

