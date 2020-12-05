Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Third Point Rein (NYSE:TPRE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Third Point Rein (NYSE:TPRE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.55 and $7.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Third Point Rein may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Third Point Rein (NYSE:TPRE) has potential upside of 118.4% based on a current price of $7.63 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.67. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $9.41, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $7.48.

Over the past year, Third Point Rein has traded in a range of $5.64 to $11.76 and closed yesterday at $7.63, 35% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. provides reinsurance services. The Company offers property and casualty reinsurance products and solutions. Third Point Reinsurance serves customers globally.

