Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Thermon Group Ho (NYSE:THR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Thermon Group Ho (NYSE:THR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $17.67 and $18.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Thermon Group Ho may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Thermon Group Ho has traded in a range of $17.23 to $27.73 and closed yesterday at $18.25, 6% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

There is potential upside of 49.8% for shares of Thermon Group Ho based on a current price of $18.25 and an average consensus analyst price target of $27.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.46 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $24.14.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The Company's thermal solutions, also referred to as heat tracing, provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance, environmental monitoring, and surface snow and ice melting.

