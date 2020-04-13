Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $313.66 and $316.88 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Thermo Fisher may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) defies analysts with a current price ($312.65) 23.0% above its average consensus price target of $240.86. Thermo Fisher shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $306.27 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $301.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Thermo Fisher share prices have been bracketed by a low of $250.21 and a high of $342.26 and are now at $312.65, 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. manufactures scientific instruments, consumables, and chemicals. The Company offers analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, software, services, consumables, reagents, chemicals, and supplies to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions, and government agencies.

