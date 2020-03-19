Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $288.70 and $299.98 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Thermo Fisher may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) is currently priced 17.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $240.86. Thermo Fisher shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $301.20 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $321.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. manufactures scientific instruments, consumables, and chemicals. The Company offers analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, software, services, consumables, reagents, chemicals, and supplies to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions, and government agencies.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Thermo Fisher have traded between a low of $253.22 and a high of $342.26 and are now at $290.52, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Thermo Fisher. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Thermo Fisher in search of a potential trend change.