Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $55.00 and $55.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Terreno Realty C may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Terreno Realty C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.88 and a high of $58.20 and closed yesterday at $55.10, 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Terreno Realty Corp is a corporation focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in six major coastal U.S. markets, Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Northern New Jersey, New York City, Washington D.C./Baltimore, and South Florida. The Company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust with taxable year ending 12/31/10.

Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO) is currently priced 28.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $39.67. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.32, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $50.04.

