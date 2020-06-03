Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $58.52 and $59.76 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Terreno Realty C may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO) defies analysts with a current price ($58.73) 32.5% above its average consensus price target of $39.67. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.22 and further support at its 200-day MA of $52.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Terreno Realty C have traded between a low of $40.44 and a high of $62.31 and closed yesterday at $58.73, which is 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% higher and 0.74% higher over the past week, respectively.

Terreno Realty Corp is a corporation focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in six major coastal U.S. markets, Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Northern New Jersey, New York City, Washington D.C./Baltimore, and South Florida. The Company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust with taxable year ending 12/31/10.

