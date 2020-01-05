Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $24.57 and $25.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Teradata Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Teradata Corp operates as a database management company in the technology industry. The company offers analytic data solutions through integrated data warehousing, big data analytics, and business applications. Teradata Corp collaborates with leading innovators in software, technology, and integration services.

Teradata Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.16 and a 52-week low of $17.62 and closed yesterday at 40% above that low price at $24.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) has potential upside of 59.0% based on a current price of $24.59 and analysts' consensus price target of $39.09. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.29, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $21.29.

