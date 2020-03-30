Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $130.50 and $133.15 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Tech Data Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) defies analysts with a current price ($130.64) 18.4% above its average consensus price target of $106.57. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $137.85, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $119.61.

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company also provides its customers with advanced logistics capabilities and Value-added services. Tech Data serves value-added resellers, direct marketer, retailers and corporate resellers in more than 100 countries throughout North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In the past 52 weeks, Tech Data Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.20 and a high of $151.47 and closed yesterday at $130.64, 63% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

