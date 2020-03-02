Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $133.09 and $136.34 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of T Rowe Price Grp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have traded between a low of $86.61 and a high of $137.49 and closed yesterday at $133.53, which is 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) is currently priced 8.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $122.33. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $125.73 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $113.97.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors. T. Rowe manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios.

