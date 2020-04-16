Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $87.53 and $89.11 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of T-Mobile Us Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.35 and a 52-week low of $63.50 and closed yesterday at 39% above that low price at $88.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is currently priced 13.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $76.53. T-Mobile Us Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.74 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $80.74.

T-Mobile US, Inc. is one of four national wireless carriers in the US. The company was created as the combination of T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS.

