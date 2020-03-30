Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $82.47 and $83.90 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of T-Mobile Us Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

T-Mobile US, Inc. is one of four national wireless carriers in the US. The company was created as the combination of T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS.

In the past 52 weeks, T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $63.50 and a high of $101.35 and closed yesterday at $81.72, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $81.72, T-Mobile Us Inc is currently 6.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $76.53. T-Mobile Us Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.60 and support at its 200-day MA of $80.10.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in T-Mobile Us Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of T-Mobile Us Inc in search of a potential trend change.