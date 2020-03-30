Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $48.88 and $53.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sysco Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 29.8% exists for Sysco Corp, based on a current level of $50.45 and analysts' average consensus price target of $65.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $67.11 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $74.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sysco Corp have traded between a low of $26.00 and a high of $85.98 and closed yesterday at $50.45, which is 94% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

Sysco Corporation distributes food and related products primarily to the foodservice industry. The Company also distributes personal care guest amenities, housekeeping supplies, room accessories, and textiles to the lodging industry. Sysco serves customers in the United States.

