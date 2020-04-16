Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $144.28 and $147.05 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Synopsys Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Synopsys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.90 and a high of $166.87 and closed yesterday at $146.17, 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Synopsys, Inc. supplies electronic design automation solutions to the global electronics market. The Company provides design technologies to creators of advanced integrated circuits, electronic systems, and systems on a chip. Synopsys also provides consulting services and support to its customers to streamline the overall design process and accelerate time to market.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) defies analysts with a current price ($146.17) 25.8% above its average consensus price target of $108.40. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $138.06 and further support at its 50-day MA of $137.96.

