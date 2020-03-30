Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $33.00 and $34.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Surmodics Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Surmodics, Inc. designs and manufactures medical devices. The Company offers coronary stent systems, angioplasty catheters, chronic total occlusion devices, specialty guide wires, and intravascular sensors. Surmodics markets its products in the United States.

Over the past year, Surmodics Inc has traded in a range of $22.06 to $49.00 and closed yesterday at $33.50, 52% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Potential upside of 62.7% exists for Surmodics Inc, based on a current level of $33.50 and analysts' average consensus price target of $54.50. Surmodics Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.29 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $40.72.

