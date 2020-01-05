Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.33 and $7.62 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sunpower Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Sunpower Corp has overhead space with shares priced $7.35, or 13.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $8.45. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $9.28, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $6.81.

Sunpower Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.04 and a 52-week low of $4.03 and closed yesterday at 82% above that low price at $7.35 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.05% lower and 2.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

SunPower Corporation is an integrated solar products and services company. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance solar electric power technologies. SunPower serves customers worldwide.

