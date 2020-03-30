Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $14.50 and $15.27 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Suburban Propane Partners LP may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) has potential upside of 73.3% based on a current price of $14.57 and analysts' consensus price target of $25.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.13 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Suburban Propane Partners LP share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.64 and a high of $24.89 and closed yesterday at $14.57, 69% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Suburban Propane Partners LP. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP in search of a potential trend change.