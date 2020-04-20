Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $186.19 and $189.13 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Stryker Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Stryker Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty surgical and medical products. The Company's products include implants, biologics, surgical, neurologic, ear, nose and throat and interventional pain equipment, endoscopic, surgical navigation, communications and digital imaging systems, as well as patient handling and emergency medical equipment.

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) is currently priced 4.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $179.59. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $203.64, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $180.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Stryker Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $124.54 and a high of $226.30 and are now at $187.01, 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

