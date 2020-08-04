Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $15.50 and $15.94 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Store Capital may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Store Capital has traded in a range of $13.00 to $40.96 and is now at $15.66, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

There is potential upside of 76.7% for shares of Store Capital based on a current price of $15.66 and an average consensus analyst price target of $27.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.71 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.26.

STORE Capital Corporation provides real estate investment trust services. The Company invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital operates in the United States.

