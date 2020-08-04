Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $10.52 and $10.81 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sterling Bancorp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Sterling Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.01 and a high of $22.17 and are now at $10.58, 51% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 4.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 190.2% exists for Sterling Bancorp, based on a current level of $10.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $30.70. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.30 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.12.

Sterling Bancorp provides clients with a full range of depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit.

