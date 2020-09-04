Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $22.84 and $23.83 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Steel Dynamics may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Steel Dynamics has overhead space with shares priced $23.50, or 56.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $53.43. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.43.

Steel Dynamics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.90 and a 52-week low of $14.98 and closed yesterday at 57% above that low price at $23.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 1.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified carbon-steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. The Company's operating segments include steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations. Steel Dynamics products include flat rolled steel sheet, engineered bar special-bar-quality, and structural beams.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steel Dynamics on March 24th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Steel Dynamics have risen 12.2%. We continue to monitor STLD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.