Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $72.54 and $73.60 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Starbucks Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Starbucks Corp has traded in a range of $50.02 to $99.72 and closed yesterday at $71.76, 43% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is currently priced 10.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $63.96. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.22 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $85.63.

Starbucks Corporation retails, roasts, and provides its own brand of specialty coffee. The Company operates retail locations worldwide and sells whole bean coffees through its sales group, direct response business, supermarkets, and on the world wide web. Starbucks also produces and sells bottled coffee drinks and a line of ice creams.

