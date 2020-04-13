Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $72.54 and $73.60 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Starbucks Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Starbucks Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $71.83, 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 1.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is currently priced 11.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $63.96. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.47 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $85.68.

Starbucks Corporation retails, roasts, and provides its own brand of specialty coffee. The Company operates retail locations worldwide and sells whole bean coffees through its sales group, direct response business, supermarkets, and on the world wide web. Starbucks also produces and sells bottled coffee drinks and a line of ice creams.

