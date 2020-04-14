Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $26.16 and $27.10 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Stag Industrial may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust invests in and manages single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Stag Industrial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.54 and a high of $33.48 and closed yesterday at $26.16, 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 0.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 9.5% exists for Stag Industrial, based on a current level of $26.16 and analysts' average consensus price target of $28.65. Stag Industrial shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.01 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $29.57.

