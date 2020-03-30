Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $30.32 and $32.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Staar Surgical may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

STAAR Surgical Company develops, manufactures, and markets high margin visual implants that improve a patient's quality of vision. The Company manufactures implantable contact lenses to treat refractive disorders such as myopia. STAAR also manufactures products for cataract surgery and glaucoma surgery.

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is currently priced 28.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $22.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $32.11 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $33.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Staar Surgical have traded between a low of $21.70 and a high of $42.73 and closed yesterday at $31.02, which is 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 2.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

