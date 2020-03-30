Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $8.22 and $8.52 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sprint Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) is currently priced 31.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $5.67. Sprint Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.35 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $6.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sprint Corp have traded between a low of $4.26 and a high of $10.16 and closed yesterday at $8.29, which is 95% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.6%.

Sprint Corporation offers a comprehensive range of wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers. The Company develops, engineers, and deploys various technologies that include an all-digital global wireline network and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone.

