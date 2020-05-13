Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.55 and $7.78 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sportsman'S Ware may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH) defies analysts with a current price ($7.77) 24.1% above its average consensus price target of $5.90. Sportsman'S Ware shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.30 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $6.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sportsman'S Ware have traded between a low of $3.41 and a high of $8.90 and closed yesterday at $7.77, which is 128% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides sporting goods and equipment, bicycles, footwear, electronics, and apparels. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings distributes its products throughout the United States.

