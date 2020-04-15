Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $129.31 and $132.40 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Splunk Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) defies analysts with a current price ($129.99) 12.8% above its average consensus price target of $113.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.02 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $139.45.

Splunk Inc. develops web based application software. The Company provides software that collects and analyzes machine data generated by websites, applications, servers, networks, and mobile devices. Splunk serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Splunk Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $93.92 and a high of $176.31 and are now at $129.99, 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

