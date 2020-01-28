Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $68.25 and $69.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Spirit Aerosys-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures aerostructures including fuselages, propulsion systems, and wing systems for commercial and military aircrafts. Spirit AeroSystems serves clients globally.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR) has potential upside of 53.6% based on a current price of $69.05 and analysts' consensus price target of $106.05. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $78.43 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $80.48.

Spirit Aerosys-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.34 and a 52-week low of $63.12 and closed yesterday at 9% above that low price at $69.05 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Aerosys-A on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $84.82. Since that call, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have fallen 16.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.