Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Spectra Energ (NYSE:SE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $44.81 and $45.58 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Spectra Energ may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $45.24, Spectra Energ is currently 9.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $40.93. Spectra Energ shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.63 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $33.03.

Sea Limited offers information technology services. The Company provides online personal computer and mobile digital content, e-commerce, and payment platforms. Sea serves customers worldwide.

Over the past year, Spectra Energ has traded in a range of $13.00 to $46.50 and closed yesterday at $45.24, 248% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Spectra Energ and will alert subscribers who have SE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.