Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

A possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has been spotted based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $21.62 and $23.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sp Plus Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 115.9% exists for Sp Plus Corp, based on a current level of $21.92 and analysts' average consensus price target of $47.33. Sp Plus Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.09 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $37.55.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking facility management services in the United States and Canada. The Company provides on-site management services at multi-level and surface parking facilities in the urban and airport parking markets. SP Plus serves owners of office buildings, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports.

Over the past year, Sp Plus Corp has traded in a range of $14.44 to $47.33 and closed yesterday at $21.92, 52% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

The recent change of momentum in Sp Plus Corp is being monitored.