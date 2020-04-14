Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $56.86 and $61.17 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of South State Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, South State Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.47 and a high of $87.85 and closed yesterday at $57.29, 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

South State Corp has overhead space with shares priced $57.29, or 41.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $97.83. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.50 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $75.54.

South State Corporation, through its banking subsidiaries, operates various financial centers. The Company offers a full range of retail and commercial banking, mortgage lending, trust and investment, and consumer finance loans.

