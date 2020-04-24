Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $39.31 and $39.53 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Smith (A.O.)Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Smith (A.O.)Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.50 and a 52-week low of $33.81 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $39.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures residential and commercial water heating and water treatment equipment. The Company distributes its products worldwide.

There is potential upside of 85.1% for shares of Smith (A.O.)Corp based on a current price of $39.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $72.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.80 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.24.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Smith (A.O.)Corp and will alert subscribers who have AOS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.