Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $51.34 and $54.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sl Green Realty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Sl Green Realty has traded in a range of $37.50 to $96.39 and closed yesterday at $52.61, 40% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust is exclusively focused on owning and operating office buildings in Manhattan.

Sl Green Realty has overhead space with shares priced $52.61, or 52.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $111.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $70.48 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $80.49.

