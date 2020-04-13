Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $51.34 and $54.00 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sl Green Realty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust is exclusively focused on owning and operating office buildings in Manhattan.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sl Green Realty have traded between a low of $37.50 and a high of $96.39 and are now at $52.48, which is 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) has potential upside of 112.1% based on a current price of $52.48 and analysts' consensus price target of $111.33. Sl Green Realty shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.27 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $80.62.

