Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $90.25 and $90.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sl Green Realty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust is exclusively focused on owning and operating office buildings in Manhattan.

There is potential upside of 24.2% for shares of Sl Green Realty based on a current price of $89.61 and an average consensus analyst price target of $111.33. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.87 and further support at its 200-day MA of $84.40.

In the past 52 weeks, Sl Green Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $75.45 and a high of $93.91 and closed yesterday at $89.61, 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

