Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $27.58 and $29.22 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Skywest Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Skywest Inc has overhead space with shares priced $27.97, or 56.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $64.75. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $51.59, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $27.43.

SkyWest, Inc. operates regional airlines that offer scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Over the past year, Skywest Inc has traded in a range of $10.58 to $66.52 and closed yesterday at $27.97, 164% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.95% lower and 4.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

