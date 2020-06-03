Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Simpson Mfg (NYSE:SSD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Simpson Mfg (NYSE:SSD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $83.00 and $84.23 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Simpson Mfg may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Simpson Mfg share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.25 and a 52-week low of $55.80 and closed yesterday at 49% above that low price at $83.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Simpson Mfg (NYSE:SSD) is currently priced 20.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $66.00. Simpson Mfg shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $83.21 and support at its 200-day MA of $73.01.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. subsidiary, designs, engineers, and manufactures wood-to-wood, wood-to-concrete, and wood-to-masonry connectors, and shear walls. The Company's other subsidiary, Simpson Dura-Vent Company, Inc., designs, engineers, and manufactures venting systems for gas and woodburning appliances.

