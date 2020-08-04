Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Simon Property (NYSE:SPG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $60.50 and $62.47 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Simon Property may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed, real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, and manages retail real estate properties including regional malls, outlet centers, community/lifestyle centers, and international properties. Simon Property Group serves customers in the State of Indiana.

There is potential upside of 201.1% for shares of Simon Property based on a current price of $60.77 and an average consensus analyst price target of $182.95. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $103.57 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $140.02.

Simon Property share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $186.40 and a 52-week low of $42.25 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $60.77 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

