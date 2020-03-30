Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $84.75 and $91.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Signature Bank may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Signature Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $148.64 and a 52-week low of $69.49 and closed yesterday at 23% above that low price at $85.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Signature Bank is a full service commercial bank that serves privately owned business clients and their owners and senior managers. The Bank offers business and personal banking products and services, as well as investment, brokerage, asset management, and insurance products through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corp.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has potential upside of 89.3% based on a current price of $85.29 and analysts' consensus price target of $161.47. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $123.84 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $125.14.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Signature Bank on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $133.73. Since that call, shares of Signature Bank have fallen 36.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.