Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $43.26 and $45.11 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sei Investments may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has potential upside of 80.8% based on a current price of $44.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $80.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.83 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $59.60.

Sei Investments share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.61 and a 52-week low of $35.41 and closed yesterday at 25% above that low price at $44.24 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 3.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

SEI Investments Company provides global investment solutions and business solutions. The Company integrates technology, research, information services, financial products, and asset management advice to serve banks, mutual fund and pension plan sponsors, insurance companies, money managers, and individual investors.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sei Investments. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sei Investments in search of a potential trend change.