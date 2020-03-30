Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $108.23 and $115.95 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Seattle Genetics may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops monoclonal antibody-based drugs to treat cancer and related diseases. Seattle Genetics offers antibody-drug conjugate technology designed to deliver cell-killing agents directly to tumor cells. Seattle Genetics serves customers in the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is currently priced 40.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $65.09. Seattle Genetics shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $110.72 and support at its 200-day MA of $94.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Seattle Genetics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.90 and a high of $124.32 and closed yesterday at $109.27, 74% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

