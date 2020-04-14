Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $29.87 and $30.64 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sealed Air Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Sealed Air Corp has overhead space with shares priced $29.47, or 40.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.86. Sealed Air Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.50 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $37.83.

Sealed Air Corporation manufactures packaging and performance-based materials and equipment systems that serve food, industrial, medical, and consumer applications.

Sealed Air Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.13 and a 52-week low of $17.06 and closed yesterday at 73% above that low price at $29.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sealed Air Corp and will alert subscribers who have SEE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.