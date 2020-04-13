Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $29.87 and $30.64 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sealed Air Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Sealed Air Corporation manufactures packaging and performance-based materials and equipment systems that serve food, industrial, medical, and consumer applications.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has potential upside of 69.1% based on a current price of $29.48 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.86. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.63 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Sealed Air Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.06 and a high of $47.13 and are now at $29.48, 73% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

