Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $35.23 and $36.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Schwab (Charles) may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) has potential upside of 68.7% based on a current price of $35.94 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.15 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.66.

The Charles Schwab Corporation provides a variety of financial services to individual investors, independent investment managers, retirement plans, and institutions. The Company provides its clients with securities brokerage, banking, and related financial services through offices in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

Schwab (Charles) share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.65 and a 52-week low of $28.00 and closed yesterday at 28% above that low price at $35.94 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Schwab (Charles) and will alert subscribers who have SCHW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.