Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sangamo Therapeu (NASDAQ:SGMO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sangamo Therapeu (NASDAQ:SGMO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $6.28 and $6.58 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sangamo Therapeu may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sangamo Therapeu have traded between a low of $4.81 and a high of $13.91 and closed yesterday at $6.34, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on research and development of genomic therapies, as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

There is potential upside of 314.0% for shares of Sangamo Therapeu based on a current price of $6.34 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.27 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $9.37.

