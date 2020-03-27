Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $147.73 and $151.95 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Salesforce.Com may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Salesforce.Com share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $195.72 and a 52-week low of $115.29 and closed yesterday at 34% above that low price at $154.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) is currently priced 10.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $139.32. Salesforce.Com shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $159.56 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $171.71.

salesforce.com, inc. provides software on demand. The Company supplies a customer relationship management service to businesses worldwide providing a technology platform for customers and developers to build and run business applications. Clients use salesforce.com to manage their customer, sales and operational data.

