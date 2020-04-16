Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $5.85 and $6.20 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Sabre Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Sabre Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.30 and a high of $25.44 and are now at $5.90, 79% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.2%.

There is potential upside of 340.7% for shares of Sabre Corp based on a current price of $5.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.00 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.11.

Sabre Corporation provides technology solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company offers tours and travel services, as well as online reservations for airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental companies, and vacation packages.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sabre Corp and will alert subscribers who have SABR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.